Lundy, Wesley Craig

September 11, 1978 - August 10, 2020 Wesley Craig Lundy, 41, of Statesville, died unexpectedly Monday, Aug. 10, 2020. Born in Iredell County Sept. 11, 1978, he was the son of Jean Hayes Lundy of Statesville and his late adopted father, Wendel Brent Lundy. Wesley attended Statesville High School and was a graduate of CVCC with Honors in the study of Architecture. An entrepreneur and businessman, Wesley worked for granite countertop shops for a number of years and was a co-owner of L&L Granite. He loved helping people and was a man of many talents, whom could do anything, if not by google. In 2015, he joined the Fontaine Modifications team, where he was working as a buyer for the company. In addition to his mother, Wesley is survived by two brothers, Bradley Lundy (Lisa) of Wilmington, and CPT (U.S.A.) Jody Lundy (Jessica) of Fort Bragg; paternal grandparents, Bill and Pat Lundy, of Statesville; aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends; and girlfriend, Kristin Smith and her daughters, Lexie and Jolee. A memorial service to celebrate the life of Wesley will be conducted at 2 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 16, in the Troutman Funeral Home Chapel. The Rev. Dr. Bobby Henderson will officiate and the family will visit with friends, following the services. Memorials are requested to go to the Epilepsy Medication Fund of the Epilepsy Alliance NC, Piedmont One, Suite 5541 A, 1920 W First St., Winston Salem, NC 27104. Troutman Funeral Home www.troutmanfuneralhome.com
Service information
2:00PM
345 North Main Street
Troutman, NC 28166
