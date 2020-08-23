Losak, John

November 4, 1933 - August 2, 2020 John Losak, 86, passed away Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020, in Durham. Dr. Losak was born Nov. 4, 1933 in Marcus Hook, Pa. He graduated from Miami Edison High School, and obtained his undergraduate and graduate degrees from the University of Florida. He earned his Ph.D. at Florida State University. Dr. Losak was the Dean of Institutional Research at Miami-Dade Community College for many years. When he retired from that position, he was hired as VP of Research and Planning at Nova Southeastern University. Dr. Losak loved reading, horse racing, and playing poker. His family relished his homemade fudge and key lime pie. Dr. Losak was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia Losak. He is survived by his sister, Patricia Shomer; his children, Sheri (Alan), Jay (Nancy), Bonnie, Doug (Stina), and June (Mike); nine grandchildren including Lisa Bistreich-Wolfe (Richard) and Brian Bistreich; and five great-grandchildren. He is loved and cherished by his family and friends, and will be deeply missed. Memorial gifts may be made to the American Macular Degeneration Foundation.
