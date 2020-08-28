Loftis, Randy Lee

Randy Lee Loftis, 61, of Troutman, passed away, Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, at his residence, surrounded by his family. Randy was born April 23, 1959, in Iredell County and was the son of the late "Bud" Faxton Loftis and Eula Mae Barker Loftis. He attended West Iredell High School and worked in Metal Fabrication for 25-plus years. On Aug. 19, 1978, he married Darlene Goodman Loftis and was of the Baptist Faith. In addition to his wife of 42 years, Randy is survived by his daughter, Crissy Armstrong (Brian) of Troutman, son, Lee Loftis of Troutman; two granddaughters, Addy and Ansleigh Armstrong; two brothers, Jerry Faxton Loftis (Paula) of St. George, S.C., Danny Chris Loftis (Michele) of Shellman Bluff, Ga.; sister, Janice L. White (Joel) of Shelby; and numerous nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be held at 11:30 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 29, at Beulah Heights Wesleyan Church, 108 Emmanuel Rd., Troutman, NC 28116, with the Rev. Trent Patterson and Joe Moore officiating. Burial will follow in the Iredell Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Mr. Loftis will lie-in-state today (Friday, Aug. 28), from 12 to 5 p.m., at Troutman Funeral Home. The family requests everyone to be in casual attire and to please bring your motorcycles or hotrods. Memorials may be made to the Gordon Hospice House. Troutman Funeral Home www.troutmanfuneralhome.com
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.