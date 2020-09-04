Lewis, Bobby Ray

June 28, 1933 - September 2, 2020 Mr. Bobby Ray Lewis, 87, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020. He was born June 28, 1933, in Forsyth County, to the late Thomas Sidney Lewis and Amanda Lodena Triplett Lewis. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Louise Bare and Helen Ashburn; and brothers, Harold Lewis and Agnew Lewis. He is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Shirley Lee Prather Lewis; daughters, Roxanne (Jack) Hawks, Crystal (Craig) Salmon and Teresa Lewis; grandchildren, Daryl (Julia) Hawks, Matthew (Jennifer) Hawks and Amber (Matthew) Lambert; great-grandchildren, Gabriel Lambert, Levi Lambert, Isaiah Lambert, Judah Lambert, Rachel, Lambert, Liam Hawks, and great-grandchild on the way, Dahlia Hawks; brother, James "Jim" (Jonell) Lewis; and sister-in-law, Marie Prather. Mr. Lewis was a member of Clarksbury United Methodist Church in Harmony. Bobby enjoyed golfing, gardening, and loved playing all types of sports. Mr. Lewis will be available for public viewing today (Friday, Sept. 4), at Clarksbury U.M.C. from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. A graveside service will be held at 3 p.m., today (Friday, Sept. 4), at Clarksbury U.M.C. Cemetery with Pastor Cliff Wall officiating. The family would like to thank the staff of Hospice and Palliative Care for Iredell County, especially Texie Blackburn and Crystal Brown for the loving care shown to Bobby and his family. Shirley would also like to thank her sister, Marie Prather, and nephew, Harvey Ashburn, for always being there to help in any way possible. Memorials may be made to Paralyzed Veterans of America, P.O. Box 758589, Topeka, KS 66675-8589. Gentry Family Funeral Service of Yadkinville www.gentryfuneralservice.com
