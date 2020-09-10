Leach, Jennifer Lynette

Enjoy more articles from the Statesville Record & Landmark, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

Miss Jennifer Lynette Leach, 51, of Statesville, passed away Monday, Sept. 7, 2020. A general public viewing will be held Friday, Sept. 11, from 2 to 7 p.m., at Rutledge and Bigham Mortuary. Rutledge and Bigham Mortuary of Statesville is serving the Leach family.