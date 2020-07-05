Lapish, James Clinton "Clint"

June 8, 1926 - July 1, 2020 Mr. James Clinton "Clint" Lapish, peacefully passed away Wednesday, July 1, 2020. He was one of eight children, born to the late Kurfees Lee Lapish and Mary Sain Lapish June 8, 1926. After a lengthy struggle with Alzheimer's Disease, in conjunction with a loss of hearing and sight, the angels took him Home. Mr. Lapish, a Christian in action, was a dedicated member of Diamond Hill Baptist Church for over 64 years, serving faithfully in all leadership capacities when requested. He was an Army veteran, completing training at Ft. Bragg, then transferring to Ft. Benning, Ga., where his wings were achieved in "THE" 82nd Division-Airborne. Mr. Lapish was best remembered for his active service in the community, accompanied with his infectious smile and personality. He retired from Bernhardt Industries, after serving as Plant Manager. Highly respected, he worked tirelessly dedicating himself to quality production and fairness to all. Surviving is his beloved wife of 65 years, Mrs. Carol Ruth Winecoff Lapish; daughter, Tammy Carol Lapish-Houston ("Huck"); grandson, Joseph Alexander Houston "J. Alex / Alex", both of whom he loved and adored; sister, Gerald Sue Lapish Miller (Dean, Tracy); brother and sister-in-law, Mr. Amos Stroud and Betty Winecoff Stroud; nieces and nephews, Ms. Donna Stroud Harris, mother of David Harris and Scott Harris (Audra), Larry Wayne Stroud, Fred Nathan Cook, Carol Lynn Cook Earnhart (Robbie); numerous nieces, great-nieces, great-great-nieces, nephews, great-nephews, and great-great-nephews. Mr. Lapish dearly loved his family members and took humble pride in all their accomplished endeavors. Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home will be directing the funeral, where services will be conducted in the Chapel. Officiating will be the Revs. Larry Holleman, Pastor Emeritus, Carl Williams and Jeff Luxon, Pastor for Family Ministries. Musical soloist and remembrances will be by Mr. Scott Harris. Interment will follow at Iredell Memorial Gardens. Unfortunately, due to the "COVID-19" surge, the funeral services will be private, and the family is foregoing visitation for precautionary safety. However, Mr. Lapish will lie-in-repose for public viewing and signing of the register from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., Tuesday, July 7. The life of James Clinton Lapish inspired and touched many people. His memory will be cherished and presence on Earth will be deeply missed. We all rejoice as now he can see, hear and think, in a perfectly transformed body, sheltered safely in the arms of God through Christ Jesus. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Diamond Hill Baptist Church; 2320 E. Broad St., Statesville, NC 28625; The "Outreach Ministries" or "TV Ministries" of First Presbyterian Church; 200 W. Trade St., Charlotte, NC 28202; Samaritan's Purse, P.O. Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607-3000; or to the Veteran's Administration c/o Salisbury VAMC, 1601 Brenner Ave., Salisbury, NC 28144. Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home www.bunchjohnsonfuneralhome.com
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.