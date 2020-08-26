 Skip to main content
Lambert, Rickey
Lambert, Rickey

February 19, 1960 - August 24, 2020 Graveside services for Rickey Dale Lambert, 60, of Statesville, will be held at 10 a.m., today (Wednesday, Aug. 26), at Fern Hill Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will greet friends following the service. Memorials may be given to Fern Hill Baptist Church, 872 Fern Hill Rd., Mooresville, NC 28117. Condolences may be sent online to the family at www.nicholsonfunerals.com. Nicholson Funeral Home is serving the family. Nicholson Funeral Home Family Owned

