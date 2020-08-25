Lambert, Rickey

February 19, 1960 - August 24, 2020 Mr. Rickey Dale Lambert, 60, of Statesville, died Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, at Forsyth Medical Center in Winston-Salem. Born in Iredell County, Feb. 19, 1960, he was a son of the late Lonnie Lambert and Betty Lambert who survives. He was a commercial welder and enjoyed going to church, playing guitar, fishing and riding his motorcycle. Survivors include his wife, the former Debra Bumgarner Lambert; sons, Rickey Lee Lambert, Caleb Trevino, Jonathan Lambert and Marcus Lambert (Cayla); a daughter, Chasity Lambert; two brothers, Terry Lambert (Teresa) and Robin Lambert (Judy); along with a sister, Sherri Lippard (David). Also surviving are four grandchildren: Preston, Jax, Anessa and London Lambert. Graveside services will be conducted at 10 a.m., Wednesday, Aug. 26, at Fern Hill Baptist Church Cemetery, with the Rev. Jessie Stroud officiating. The family will greet friends following the ceremony. He will also lie in state at Nicholson Funeral Home this afternoon (Tuesday, Aug. 25), from 12 to 5 p.m. Condolences may be sent online to the family at www.nicholsofunerals.com. Memorials may be sent to Fern Hill Baptist Church, 872 Fern Hill Rd., Mooresville, NC 28117. Nicholson Funeral Home is serving the family. Nicholson Funeral Home Family Owned
