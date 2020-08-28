Lackey, Timothy "Tim" Lee

August 25, 2020 Timothy "Tim" Lee Lackey, 68, of Stony Point, passed away at his residence, Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020. The memorial service will be conducted at 2 p.m., today (Friday, Aug. 28), at South River Baptist Church in Statesville. Pastor Christopher Thomas will officiate. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. in the sanctuary, at the church. The family will have a private graveside service at a later date. The Alexander County Sheriff's Department will serve as honor guard. Chapman Funeral Home
