Lackey, Timothy "Tim" Lee
Lackey, Timothy "Tim" Lee

August 25, 2020 Timothy "Tim" Lee Lackey, 68, of Stony Point, passed away at his residence, Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020. The memorial service will be conducted at 2 p.m., today (Friday, Aug. 28), at South River Baptist Church in Statesville. Pastor Christopher Thomas will officiate. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. in the sanctuary, at the church. The family will have a private graveside service at a later date. The Alexander County Sheriff's Department will serve as honor guard. Chapman Funeral Home

