King, Frances

Frances Florene Bagwell King, 73, of Statesville, died Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, at the Gordon Hospice House. She was born in Amarillo, Texas Nov. 14, 1946, to the late Raymond Floyd Bagwell and Irene Wilson Bagwell. Frances was retired as a Dental Assistant. She was very much a people person and enjoyed visiting with old friends and talking on the phone. She loved to read, sew, knit and needlework of all kinds. She especially loved spending time with and talking to her grandchildren. Those left to cherish her memory are her husband of 28 years, Fredrick King; son, Daryl Brantley (Tiffany); stepson, Kenneth Ray King (Kendra); stepdaughter, Kimberly Ehasz (Ty); sister, Ophelia Gregory (Robert); and four grandchildren, Tyler, Andrew, Camelia and Kaden. A memorial service will be held Thursday, Aug. 20, at 10 a.m. at Nicholson Funeral Home Chapel. The service will be live-streamed on the funeral home website. The family asks that no flowers be sent but that memorials be made to Hospice and Palliative Care of Iredell County, 2347 Simonton Rd., Statesville, NC 28625. Fond memories and condolences may be left at www.nicholsonfunerals.com. Nicholson Funeral Home Family Owned
