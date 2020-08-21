Kerley, Sylvia Donnette "Doni" Rimmer

September 2, 1947 - August 19, 2020 Sylvia Donnette "Doni" Rimmer Kerley, 72, of Kernersville, formerly of Statesville, went home to be with Jesus Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, after a long, hard fought battle with cancer. Doni was born in Statesville, Sept. 2, 1947, to the late Harold and Garnett Rimmer. They were loving parents who taught her about the love of our savior Jesus Christ. It is through her belief in Him, and His promise to us, that we know we will be together again. Doni was a 1967 graduate of Statesville High School. In her last year of high school, a chance encounter at the school's water fountain with her late husband, Glen Alan "Pete" Kerley, led to a marriage of 44 years that began Oct. 23, 1967. A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 23, at Oakdale Baptist Church in Statesville, with Pastor Michael Rakes officiating. Ingram Funeral Home & Cremation Society of Mooresville www.ingramfuneralhome.us
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.