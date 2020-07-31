Kelley, Glenda Elizabeth Benge

December 24, 1950 - July 26, 2020 Mrs. Glenda Elizabeth Benge Kelley, 69, of Statesville, died Sunday, July 26, 2020, at her home. Born in Iredell County Dec. 24, 1950, she was a daughter of the late Dewey Benge and Bertie Roseman Benge. She was a homemaker and enjoyed her church, Monticello Baptist Church, and gospel music. She was a Godly woman. Her husband, Hubert Kelley died in 1999. Survivors include two daughters, Jennifer McCarty (Justin) and Kitty Kelley; step sons, Frankie and Bill Kelley; sister, Doris; five grandchildren; one great grandchild; and her best friend, Marie "Bossie" Miller. The family wishes to thank her church, her Sunday school class, The Christian Hearts and Andy Heart and his family for all their love. Services celebrating her life will be conducted at 11 a.m., Sunday, Aug. 2, at Monticello Baptist Church, as part of the worship service by Dr. Bobby Henderson. Burial will be private. Memorials may be given to Monticello Baptist Church, P.O. Box 5863, Statesville, NC 28687. Condolences may be sent online to the family to www.nicholsonfunerals.com. Nicholson Funeral Home Family Owned
