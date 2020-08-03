Jordan, Madrid

Madrid Eula Cass Jordan, 93, of Harmony, died Friday, July 31, 2020, at Rosewood Assisted Living. She was born in Iredell County, March 24, 1927, to the late John Cass and Pearl Rash Cass. Also preceding her in death was her husband, Carl Jordan; four brothers, Craten, Meredith, Horace and Ben Cass; and four sisters, Frida Pearl Busque, Nancy Cohn, Corinne Cass and Virginia Cass. Mrs. Jordan was a member of Grassy Knob Baptist Church and had worked at Burger Barn in Union Grove. She enjoyed crocheting, gardening and canning vegetables. She loved making fried apple pies and selling them at the Farmer's Market. Those left to cherish her memory are a son, John Neal Cranford Sr. (Shirley); two grandchildren, John Neal Cranford Jr. (Melissa) and Chrystal Cranford Sloan (Tommy); two great-grandchildren, Jenna Cranford and Tara Sloan; one great-great-grandchild, Derrick Bradley; and a sister, Agnes Fredrickson. Also surviving are several nieces and nephews. Special thanks to her niece, Rose Cass, and her great-nephew, Cole Cass, for many years of love and kindness. A private graveside service will be held for Mrs. Jordan. Fond memories and condolences may be left at www.nicholsonfunerals.com. Nicholson Funeral Home Family Owned
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.