Jones, Robert Lee
January 16, 1953 - August 9, 2020 Robert Lee Jones, 67, passed away Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020, while under the care of Gordon Hospice House. Robert was born Jan. 16, 1953, in Aniston, Ala., to the late Vernon and Estelle Jones. He was a music lover and had a great love for building, remodeling and collecting. He married his late wife, Wanda Jones, April 23, 1985. He was a member of the Moose Lodge of Winston-Salem. Robert is survived by a large and loving family including his children, Jason Jones of Florida, Cheryl Abbott (Kevin) of Statesville, Jennifer Jones (Bobby) of Florida, Valarie Dirusso (James) of Florida and Anthony Brock; grandchildren, Cassie, Tori, Stephanie, Katelyn, A.J., Patricia and Skylynn; four great-grandchildren; and numerous sisters, brothers, nieces, nephews, in-laws and friends. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in honor of Robert to Gordon Hospice House. Reavis Funeral Home of Statesville

