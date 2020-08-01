You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jones, Clarence Junior
0 entries

Jones, Clarence Junior

  • 0
Only $3 for 13 weeks

Mr. Clarence Junior Jones, 66, of Statesville, passed away Monday, July 20, 2020. A celebration of life service will be conducted, Sunday, Aug. 2, at 1 p.m., at Rutledge and Bigham Mortuary. Rutledge and Bigham Mortuary

Jones, Clarence Junior
To plant a tree in memory of Clarence Jones as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News