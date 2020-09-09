Johnson, Roger

Roger Lee Johnson, 70, of Statesville, died Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020, at his home after an extended illness. He was born in Surry County July 14, 1950, to the late Robert Lee Johnson and Bertha Lee Salmons Johnson. He was also preceded in death by a brother, Larry Johnson; and two sisters, Patricia Gobble and Wanda Anderson. Roger was a graduate of North Iredell High School and the Barber School in Winston-Salem. He attended Gospel Baptist Church prior to his illness. Roger retired from Tyson as a truck driver after more than 33 years and earned many safe driving awards during his career. He enjoyed fishing, camping, and studying the Bible. More than anything else he loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 50 years, Linda Gryder Johnson; daughter, Karena Johnson Butler (Ron); two grandchildren, Ryan Butler and Kara Butler; two brothers, Sherrill Johnson (Teresa), Robert "Bob" Johnson (Shewnee); sister, Dinna Johnson; brother-in-law, Donnie Gobble; sister-in-law, Sue Johnson; and many other family members. Per Roger's request, there will be a private burial. In lieu of flowers memorials may be sent to Hospice and Palliative Care of Iredell County, 2347 Simonton Rd., Statesville, NC 28625. Fond memories and condolences may be left at www.nicholsonfunerals.com. Nicholson Funeral Home Family Owned