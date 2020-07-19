Johnson, Mildred

Mildred "Millie" Jane Cothren Johnson, 84, of Statesville, went home to be with Jesus Thursday, July 16, 2020, after a brave battle against cancer. She was born in Wilkes County, Sept. 1, 1935, to the late Jarva Cothren and Annie Blanche Mastin Johnson. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Harold Dean "Bud" Johnson; three brothers, Gary Johnson, Grady Johnson, Jay Cothren; grandson, Thomas Lee Minton; and a great-grandson, T.J. Nicholas. Mildred was a retired cashier and enjoyed playing rook and rummy. She loved God and her family faithfully. She was lovingly known as Mom, Millie, Mamaw, and Granny. She loved reading her Bible, her church, and being a grandmother. She is survived by four daughters, Sandy Johnson (Kevin Jolly), Janice Potts (John Putnam), Bonnie Christy (Dale), Marie Davis (Rick Ellis); two sons, Danny Johnson (Susan), Timmie Johnson (Billie Jean); 13 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; eight great-great-grandchildren; brother, Dale Pendergrass; two sisters, Becky Dillinger, Pat Shumaker; two sisters-in-law, Clara Sue Dillard and Frances Queen; and her best friend of many years, Lynn Robinson. The family would like to express their deepest gratitude to several people and organizations. The good friends Mildred made while living at Kings Grant Retirement Community; especially Debbie Buxton and Barbara Smithey. The Iredell County EMS Community Paramedics Program and the wonderful paramedics, Kristy Smyre and Chris Martin, Gordon Hospice House, and the wonderful nurses, Laura Harris and Gail Odom. The family will receive friends Monday, July 20, at Nicholson Funeral Home from 6 to 8 p.m. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, July 21, at 11 a.m., in Nicholson Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Dan Frye and Pastor Ronald Young officiating. Burial will follow at 2 p.m., in Mountain View Baptist Church Cemetery, 297 Mt.View Church Rd., in North Wilkesboro. Due to the COVID-19 restrictions on attendance, the service will be live streamed on Nicholson Funeral Home website. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Gordon Hospice House, 2341 Simonton Rd., Statesville, NC 2862;5 or Iredell County EMS Community Paramedics Program, P.O. Box 788, Statesville, NC, 28687. Condolences can be left at www.nicholsonfunerals.com. Nicholson Funeral Home Family Owned
