Johnson Hall, Helen Irene

Mrs. Helen Irene Johnson Hall, 95, of 1840 Amity Hill Rd., Statesville, passed away peacefully at home Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020. Mrs. Hall was born Aug. 16th, 1925, to the late Otis Franklin Sr. and Isolene Whitlock Johnson. She was educated in Iredell County Schools. Ms. Helen first worked in textiles and then later worked for Bustle's Greenhouses for many, many years, where she made numerous friends and shared her love of gardening and the outdoors with everyone. Ms. Helen was also a homemaker, a magnificent cook, and a loving mother, sister, aunt, and grandmother. On Oct. 6, 1946, Ms. Helen was married to the late Henry Allen Hall Sr., and together they raised eight sons. Ms. Helen was a devout Christian who demonstrated a faith that was strong enough to move mountains. She was kind and generous to anyone who crossed her path, always inviting folks to sit and talk or partake of her delicious, wonderful home cooked meals. Her life is a true witness to all, and there is no doubt that she is now and eternally singing with the saints in glory. Left to cherish her sweet memory are her sons, Tommy Hall of Abbeville, Ala., David Hall (Carolyn) of Statesville, Henry Hall Jr. (Barbara) of Statesville, Kenneth Hall of the home, Keith Hall of the home, Tim Hall (LeAnne) of Statesville, and Frank Hall (Teresa) of Statesville; 14 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild; brothers, Raymond Johnson (Elsie), Elmer Johnson (Mary); sisters, Marie Cash, Carol Smith, Mary Wise (Buddy), and Patricia Stevenson; along with numerous nieces and nephews. Ms. Helen was preceded in death by her husband, Henry Hall Sr.; oldest son, Jerry Hall; daughter-in-law, Cissy Hall; infant granddaughter, Sharon Elizabeth Hall, and siblings, Clarence Johnson, Clay Johnson, Rachel Jurney, James Johnson, Otis Johnson Jr.; and infant brother, Delmer Johnson. A graveside service will be held Sunday, Aug. 23, at 2 p.m., at Iredell Memorial Gardens with the Rev. Carrilea Potter Hall officiating. The body will lie-in-state from 12 to 4 p.m., today (Saturday, Aug 22,) at Nicholson Funeral Home in Statesville and visitors are welcome to the home at 1840 Amity Hill Rd. In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to be made to Hospice & Palliative Care of Iredell County, 2347 Simonton Rd., Statesville, NC 28625 or online at apps.hoic.org. The Hall family wishes to thank all for their love and prayers as we celebrate the life of our dear beautiful Mother and Mamaw, Helen Hall. Please share condolences with family at www.nicholsonfunerals.com Nicholson Funeral Home Family Owned
