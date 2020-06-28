Johnson, Gary Reese

Gary Reese Johnson, 66, passed away Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at Carolinas Healthcare System, Blue Ridge in Morganton. He was born April 17, 1954, in Iredell County, the son of late John Johnson and Blanche Mastin Johnson. Also preceding him in death are two brothers, Jay Cothren and Grady Johnson. Gary had a great laugh, loved music which soothed him, and loved to play with his favorite set of keys. He was a beloved resident of J. Iverson Riddles Development Center, where he quickly became family. Left to cherish his memory are his brother, Dale Pendergrass and wife, Judy; sisters, Millie Johnson, Becky Dellinger and husband, Bill, and Pat Shoemaker and husband, Wayne; sisters-in-law, Faye Johnson and Bunny Cothren; a host of nieces, nephews, and loving family at J. Iverson Riddle. A memorial service will be held Tuesday, June 30, at 2 p.m., at Nicholson Funeral Home Chapel, 135 E. Front St. in Statesville. A private interment will follow in Hebron Baptist Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to J. Iverson Riddle, 300 Enola Rd., Morganton, NC 28655; South Willow, in Memory of Gary Johnson; or Carolinas Health Care, Blue Ridge. The family also wishes to thank both for their loving care of Gary. Please share memories and condolences with the family at www.nicholsonfunerals.com. Nicholson Funeral Home Family Owned
