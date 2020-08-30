Jimenez, Raymundo

Raymundo Jimenez, 34, of Charlotte, died unexpectedly Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020. He was born in Los Angeles, Calif., Nov. 4, 1985, to Alvaro Jimenez and Leticia Marquez. Raymundo was a great son and brother. He loved his family and was dedicated to his nieces and nephews. He was a friendly, loving, and hard-working man, who loved the outdoors. He enjoyed sports, especially basketball and was a huge Lakers fan. Those left to cherish his memory are his mother, Leticia Marquez of Statesville; father, Alvaro Jimenez of Mexico; two brothers, Onofre Fierros Jr (Megan McClellan) and Joshua Arroyo; four sisters, Margarita Marquez (Adrian Lopez), Kassandra Arroyo, Yadira Rogers, and Mayra Avila; nieces and nephews, Clara Parra, Jocelyn Garcia, Sarai Garcia, Annai Marquez, Rylen Fierros, Leilani Arroyo; and best friend, Christian Catarino. A funeral service will be held Monday, Aug. 31, at 10 a.m., in the Nicholson Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Oakwood Cemetery. The family will visit with friends today, (Sunday, August 30), from 6 to 8 p.m. Nicholson Funeral Home Family Owned
