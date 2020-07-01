Jarvis, James
0 entries

Jarvis, James

  • 0
Only $3 for 13 weeks

James "Jim" Jarvis, 79, of Morganton, died Sunday, June 28, 2020. Sossoman Funeral Home and Crematory Center is assisting the family with the arrangements.

To plant a tree in memory of James Jarvis as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News