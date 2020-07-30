James, Zarrie Edward
0 entries

James, Zarrie Edward

  • 0
Only $3 for 13 weeks

November 18, 1994 - July 21, 2020 Mr. Zarrie Edward James, 25, of Statesville, passed away Tuesday, July 21, 2020. The celebration of life services will be conducted today (Thursday, July 30), at 2 p.m., at Rutledge and Bigham Mortuary. Rutledge and Bigham Funeral Home

James, Zarrie Edward
To plant a tree in memory of Zarrie James as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News