James, Zarrie Edward

November 18, 1994 - July 21, 2020 Mr. Zarrie Edward James, 25, of Statesville, passed away Tuesday, July 21, 2020. The celebration of life services will be conducted today (Thursday, July 30), at 2 p.m., at Rutledge and Bigham Mortuary. Rutledge and Bigham Funeral Home
