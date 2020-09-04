Huie, Horace

 Skip to main content
Horace E. Huie, of Olin, passed away Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020. Mr. Huie will lie-in-state today, (Friday, Sept. 4), from 12 to 5 p.m., at Nicholson Funeral Home in Statesville. A graveside service will be held Saturday, Sept. 5, at 11 a.m., at Winthrop Friends Meeting in Union Grove/Harmony; with the body to lie-in-state from 10 to 10:45 a.m., at the church, prior to the service. Full military rites will be held. Attendees are asked to wear a mask to the service and observe social distancing for the safety of all in attendance. Memorials may be given to Winthrop Friends Meeting, c/o Alec Grant, 326 Speaks Rd., Olin, NC 28660 or to the donor's choice. Fond memories and condolences may be left at www.nicholsonfunerals.com. Nicholson Funeral Home Family Owned

