Huffman, Linda Jo Frey

August 31, 1946 - July 31, 2020 Linda Jo Frey Huffman passed away Friday, July 31, 2020, in Boone. Born Aug. 31, 1946, in Highland, Ill., she was the daughter of the late Ralph and Lenore Frey. In addition to her parents, Linda was preceded in death by her husband, Louis Huffman; and son, Brian Huffman. Linda moved from Highland, to Minneapolis, Minn., at 18, before marrying Louis Huffman in 1966. The couple lived in Arkansas and South Carolina before settling in Statesville, in 1976, where they raised their children and lived until 2018. A caregiver at heart, Linda often volunteered to assist with school events, when her children were young. She was active with Forest Park Presbyterian Church, and formed lasting relationships with the church family, that greatly influenced her life. Additionally, Linda devoted time to organizations including, Meals on Wheels, Hospice, and Fifth Street Ministries. She also cherished her time with the Open Door Clinic. Linda's dedication to volunteering left a lasting impression on both her children and the organizations that she served. She also cared for her Mom and best friend, Lenore, during her final years. Linda had a wry sense of humor and would go the extra mile to make her loved ones smile. She once greeted Anna at the airport, on a return trip from Australia, wearing a full kangaroo suit and wielding a sign that said "My Joey Is Home!" Her jokes were often more subtle, and if you leaned in to catch the nuance, you'd be rewarded with a belly laugh. Traveling was a passion for Linda. She planned family trips, in the early years, with her children to the beaches and mountains of North Carolina. As Brian and Anna grew, she took them on numerous trips to New York City. They skipped the usual tourist stops, with Linda leading them to obscure plays, museums, and restaurants off the beaten path. She shared many adventures with friends and family, typically choosing unique destinations (like two trips to the Amazon jungle). She was the perfect companion for a cross-country road trip when Anna moved from North Carolina to Idaho, in a packed car with a giant dog. And when Brian joined the Navy and was stationed in London, they had a wonderful time seeing the sights together. Linda was a problem solver, calm under pressure, and helpful in a crisis. She was tenacious when she felt strongly about something. She didn't mind getting dirty and enjoyed working side-by-side with Louis, gardening and clearing brush on their farm in Cool Spring, and later on their farm in Lenoir. Linda adored being a Grandma. She put a lot of love into holiday projects for her grandchildren, and brought them sugary treats at every opportunity. She was silly, and they made each other laugh until they were rolling. Linda shared her stories of traveling and her love of music with them. She was their biggest fan when they played music. Despite profound losses in recent years, Linda found the positive aspects of many changes through the support and love of friends and family. Those left to cherish her memory are daughter, Anna Winger (John Winger); grandchildren, Olivia Winger, Louie Winger and Lyle Winger; brothers, Willie Frey (Pat Frey) and J.R. Frey (Vickie Frey); sisters-in-law, Linda D'Angelo (Joe D'Angelo), Diane Smith, Ruth Huffman, and Alice Mullen (Mark Mullen); and nieces and nephews. While her family and friends are sad that Linda, mom, sister, grandma, and aunt Lindy, is no longer with them in physical form, all are left with happy memories and lots of laughter for having shared so many happy memories with her. Her kind heart and sharp wit will be missed. Considering that friends and family are spread far and wide, in the interest of safety a memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Hospice and Palliative Care of Iredell County, 2347 Simonton Rd., Statesville, NC 28625; or Watauga Humane Society, P.O. Box 1835, Boone, NC 28607. Condolences may be sent to the Huffman and Winger families, 1521 Friendship Church Rd., Boone, NC 28607. Evans Funeral Service www.evansfuneralservice.com
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.