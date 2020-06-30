Howard, Denise Chantal

May 11, 1954 - June 23, 2020 Dr. Denise Chantal Howard died Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at home. She was born May 11, 1954, in Chateauroux, France to Mrs. Joyce Summers Howard and the late Mr. Nathaniel Howard. She was a graduate of North Iredell High School, Mercy School of Nursing, UNC Charlotte (BSN Degree), UNC Greensboro (MSN Degree), Pfeiffer University (Masters of Healthcare Administration), University of South Carolina, Columbia (NP Degree), and The University of South Alabama, Mobile (Doctor of Nursing Practice Degree). She also earned various awards and accolades including Medical Bloodless Surgery, Pride of Charlotte, 100 Best Nurses of North Carolina, RAIN (Regional Aids Interfaith Network, Board of Directors In Recognition of Distinguished Service, she organized the first health fair in Statesville. She went on mission trips, and traveled five times to Africa, Haiti, and Honduras. She loved to travel at an early age as a military child, and continued her travels as she grew up. She lived in places such as New York, Warner Robbins, Ga., Riverside, Calif., Biloxi, Miss., Valdosta, Ga., Statesville, Alison A.F.B., 125 miles from Siberia, Alaska when a devastating earthquake occurred Good Friday. Dr. Howard worked in various clinics and hospitals, including, Mercy Hospital, Carolinas Medical Center, Mecklenburg Medical, Statesville Family Medicine, and Our Health. She was a spokesperson for her peers in school and she started to notice disparities in the treatment of black students. Her mother was a music teacher and she also excelled in music and was 1st Chair Clarinet. In North Iredell High School, she became the 1st Black Majorette and attended Duke Baton School. She had a big heart to work with others. Dr. Howard leaves to cherish her memory, her beloved mother, Mrs. Joyce S. Howard of the home; brother, Mr. Ronald J. Howard of the home; nephew, Derwin J. Howard of Hampton, Va.; niece, Taegan H. Scott (Brandon) of Hampton, Va.; two grand-nephews, Samuel and Aaron; one grand-niece, Brianna; two special cousins, Carter and Londyn; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and numerous friends. In lieu of flowers, please submit donations to Diva's Fight Like Girls, 325 Cloverdale Court, Statesville, NC 28677. A memorial service will be held later in the year. ROBINSON FUNERAL HOME
