Holbrook, Fredrick Darris

July 4, 2020 Fredrick Darris Holbrook passed from this life to his eternal life with Jesus, Saturday, July 4, 2020. Arrangements are being handled by Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home in Statesville. Further information will be shared prior to a planned memorial service. Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home

