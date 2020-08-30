Hiott, Tiwanna Shawnta

December 12, 1978 - August 25, 2020 Tiwanna Shawnta Hiott, 41, passed away peacefully Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020 at Novant Heath Forsythe Medical Center, with her beloved husband and daughters by her side. Tiwanna was born Tuesday, Dec. 12, 1978. She was preceded in death by her father, Larry Wilcox; and brother, Chad Case. She is survived by her beloved husband, Jerry Fitchette; daughters, Kaycee and Kelly Hiott; grandchildren, Chad and Lincoln Porter, and Macie McDaniels; parents, Terry and Barbara Case, Vonnie Ryals, Donna Burr; and grandmother, Geraldine Justice. Tiwanna radiated in beauty and had a passion for life and lived hers to the fullest. Her daughters and grandchildren were her life's greatest treasures. She loved music and spending time with her family at the campground. She was incredibly hardworking, warm-hearted, and selfless. Tiwanna was one of the silliest people you could meet. If you were feeling down, she would always put a smile on your face. Tiwanna will dearly be missed by those who knew and loved her. Her life and memories will live on through her husband, daughters, grandchildren, as well as, many sisters, friends, and family. She will never be forgotten. A private celebration of life will be held in her honor with her loved ones.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.