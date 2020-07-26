Henderson, Kitty

September 26, 1936 - July 21, 2020 Mrs. Kitty Azalea Morrow Henderson, 83, of Statesville, died Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at her home. Born in Odessa, Fla., Sept. 26, 1936, she was a daughter of Marvin Brawley Morrow and Iris Fulford Morrow. She was formerly an inspector at Rental Uniform and enjoyed travel, camping, flower gardening, sewing, dressing up and her church. She was a member of St. Marks Baptist Church. Survivors include two sons, Max and John Henderson; a brother, Marvin Morrow; and sister, Mickey Jones. Graveside services are scheduled for 10 a.m., Monday, July 27, at St. Mark's Baptist Church Cemetery, with the Rev. Dale Milstead officiating. The family will speak with friends at the cemetery following the service. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.nicholsonfunerals.com. Memorials may be given to Hospice & Palliative Care of Iredell County, 2347 Simonton Rd., Statesville, NC 28625. Nicholson Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements. Nicholson Funeral Home Family Owned
