Henderson, Kitty
0 entries

Henderson, Kitty

  • 0
Only $3 for 13 weeks

September 26, 1936 - July 21, 2020 Mrs. Kitty Azalea Morrow Henderson, 83, of Statesville, died Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at her home. Born in Odessa, Fla., Sept. 26, 1936, she was a daughter of Marvin Brawley Morrow and Iris Fulford Morrow. She was formerly an inspector at Rental Uniform and enjoyed travel, camping, flower gardening, sewing, dressing up and her church. She was a member of St. Marks Baptist Church. Survivors include two sons, Max and John Henderson; a brother, Marvin Morrow; and sister, Mickey Jones. Graveside services are scheduled for 10 a.m., Monday, July 27, at St. Mark's Baptist Church Cemetery, with the Rev. Dale Milstead officiating. The family will speak with friends at the cemetery following the service. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.nicholsonfunerals.com. Memorials may be given to Hospice & Palliative Care of Iredell County, 2347 Simonton Rd., Statesville, NC 28625. Nicholson Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements. Nicholson Funeral Home Family Owned

Henderson, Kitty
To plant a tree in memory of Kitty Henderson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News