Heitmann, Janet

Janet Buchanan Heitmann, 87, passed away, Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at Autumn Care of Statesville. Mrs. Heitmann was born Jan. 28, 1933, in Weymouth, Mass., and was the daughter of the late Douglas Riley Buchanan and Rosamond Perry Buchanan. She graduated from Weymouth High School and Simmons College in Boston, Mass. with a BS in Nursing. In 1955, she married the late Roald Heitmann and they had two children. She began her career as a Nursing Instructor at Simmons College and Quincy City Hospital School of Nursing in Ouincy, Mass., later becoming a RN Coordinator in Newport News, Va.; a Nurse Manager at the VA Medical Center in Brockton, Mass., and later retired in 1990, as a Coordinator at the VA in Charleston, S.C. She enjoyed tennis, sailing, golf, arts & crafts, reading, traveling and playing in card groups. She is survived by one son, Kurt Douglas Heitmann (Gail Donnelly) of Pawtucket, R.I.; daughter, Arna H. Deter (John) of Statesville; five grandchildren, Ian, Tyler, Caleigh Heitmann, Pierce and Buchanan Deter; along with two great-grandchildren, Natalie Ann and Rubee Jean Heitmann. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by one sister, Betsy Buchanan Connolly. A private family service will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to Trinity Episcopal Church in Statesville. The family is thankful for all the care and love shown from the Staff at Autumn Care of Statesville. Troutman Funeral Home www.troutmanfuneralhome.com
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.