Hedrick, Larry

Larry Stephen Hedrick, 79, of Statesville, passed away Monday, Aug. 31, 2020. A celebration of life will be held Sept. 11, at 11 a.m., at First Baptist Church in Statesville, followed by a graveside burial, at Oakwood Cemetery with Masonic rites. The church is requesting all who attend the service to wear a mask. Due to limited seating, overflow seating will be available in the Family Life Center. Troutman Funeral Home www.troutmanfuneralhome.com

