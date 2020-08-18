You have permission to edit this article.
Hecker, Sherry Lynne Evans
Hecker, Sherry Lynne Evans

November 26, 1941 - August 16, 2020 Sherry Lynne Evans Hecker of Statesville, passed away Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020, at Maple Leaf Health Care. Born in Akron, Ohio, Nov. 26, 1941, she was the daughter of the late James Carl Evans and Virginia Hanna Evans. Sherry worked as a teller in the banking industry, and loved crafts, music and being with her grandchildren. Those left to cherish her memory are her sons, Todd (Debra) Hecker and Craig (Mary Jo) Hecker, all of Ohio, and Brad (Tiffany) Hecker of Hickory; seven grandchildren; and three sisters, Mary Berry, Patty Hillrich and Linda Evans. Services will be held at a later date in Akron, Ohio. Memorial donations may be made to the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Research, 13770 Noel Rd. Ste. 801889, Dallas, TX 75380. Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home www.bunchjohnsonfuneralhome.com

Hecker, Sherry Lynne Evans
