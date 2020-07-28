Haynes, Christian
Haynes, Christian

Larry Christian Haynes, 51, of Troutman, passed away Monday, July 27, 2020. Troutman Funeral Home is assisting the family.

Service information

Jul 31
Graveside Service
Friday, July 31, 2020
10:00AM
Oakwood Cemetery
114 Oakwood Dr.
Statesville, NC 28677
