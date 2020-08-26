Hayes, Gerald

Gerald Hayes, 75, of Statesville, passed away Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, at his home, surrounded by his family. He was born March 27, 1945, in Wilkes County, the son of the late Robert Doughton Hayes and LouGina Souther Hayes. He was also preceded in death by his sister. Gerald had a passion for working on cars, NASCAR and was an expert mechanic with transmissions. He built numerous cars through the years including Mustangs and a classic Studebaker. Gerald loved his family, enjoyed spending time in their company and was a devoted father, grandfather and husband. Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 45 years, Marie Hayes; four daughters, Kimberly Nelson, Samantha Hayes, Regina Mayberry (Shane) and Heather Grubbs (James); nine grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; nine brothers and sisters; canine companion, Dora; special friend, Harry Bevington; and numerous other loving family and friends. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date. Please share memories and condolences with the family at www.nicholsonfuenrals.com. Nicholson Funeral Home Family Owned
