Hartness, Richard "Hank"

Richard Arnold "Hank" Hartness, 82, of Statesville, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, at his home, surrounded by his family. He was born May 20, 1938, in Alexander County, the son of the late Vance Billy Hartness and Hazel Pharr Hartness. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 63 years, Ethelene Hartness; three brothers; and two sisters. Hank worked for and retired from Acme Metal company, where he was a supervisor. He was a humble man that loved the Lord, shared the Gospel and played the guitar with his great-grandson, Chantz Shook, at nursing homes. He was a charter member of Northview Freewill Baptist Church and was an ordained deacon and minister. Hank was a devoted caretaker to his wife and was devoted to his family, enjoying nothing more than time spent in their company. Left to cherish his memory are his children, Doris Dellinger and husband, Ricky, Alisa Bunton and husband, Jeffery, and Michael Hartness, all of Statesville, NC; grandchildren, Crissy (Cary) Shook, Chad Dellinger, Chelsea (Johnathan) Homesley, Ethan (Jessica) Bunton; and Logan Beth Hartness; great-grandchildren, Chantz, Cassidy and Carrigan Shook, Kayleigh and Chase Dellinger, Olivia, Lincoln, Madeline and Emma Homesley, and Crew Bunton; sister, Betty Hartness Murdock and husband, Kenneth; and numerous other loving family and friends. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., today (Monday, Aug. 10), at Iredell Memorial Gardens in Statesville. A funeral service was held at 3 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 9, at Northview Freewill Baptist Church, 112 Bethlehem Rd. in Statesville, with Pastor Allen Freedell officiating. Please share memories and condolences with the family at www.nicholsonfunerals.com. Nicholson Funeral Home Family Owned
