Harris, Brenda Marilyn Shaver

July 6, 2020 Brenda Marilyn Shaver Harris, 76, of Statesville, passed away at Novant Health Huntersville, Monday, July 6, 2020, after an extended illness. Funeral services will be conducted at 4 p.m., Sunday, July 12, at Rocky Hill Baptist Church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 3 to 4 p.m., prior to the service. Chapman Funeral Home
