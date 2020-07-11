Harris, Brenda Marilyn Shaver

October 23, 1943 - July 6, 2020 Brenda Marilyn Shaver Harris, 76, of Statesville, passed away Monday, July 6, 2020, after an extended illness. She was born in Iredell County, Saturday, Oct. 23, 1943, to the late D.C. Shaver and Ruth Marlow Gibson. She was a member of Rocky Hill Baptist Church and a member of the Statesville Chapter of The Order of the Eastern Star. In addition to her parents Brenda was preceded in death by her husband, Larry Harris; daughter, Kimberly Kale; and sister, Carolyn Madison. Brenda is survived by her niece, Lisa Williams; nephew, Mark Sloan, both of Statesville; son-in-law, Tony Kale; mother-in-law, Lois Harris; special friend, Vasilios "Bill" Papademos; and several close friends and relatives. Brenda was affectionately known as "Nannaw Sis" to Logan Sloan, Blake Sloan, Jake Williams, and J.T. Williams. Funeral Services will be conducted at 4 p.m., Sunday, July 12, at Rocky Hill Baptist Church. The Rev. Henry Cook will officiate. Burial will follow in the church cemeter. The family will receive friends from 3 to 4 p.m., prior to the service. Pallbearers will include, Jake Williams, J.T. Williams, Tony Kale, Joe Williams, Keith Dowell, and Frankie Sharpe. Chapman Funeral Home
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.