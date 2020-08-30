Harmon, Linda Murdock

May 13, 1941 - August 27, 2020 Linda Murdock Harmon, 79, of Statesville, went to her heavenly home Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, with her daughter and nurses by her side, singing "Amazing Grace". Linda was born May 13, 1941, to the late Bob and Edith Murdock. She grew up on Caldwell St., with her siblings, Kerry and Kathy. She graduated from Statesville Senior High and went on to work at Hunt Manufacturing for 33 years. As a single mom of three small girls, Kendra, Crystal and Susan, in the early 70s, she was invited to church, and that changed her life forever. Life was still a struggle, but her new family took her in and gave her a safe haven in which to raise her children. It was here she met her wonderful husband, Jerry, with whom she built the most beautiful life for the last 42 years. Linda became a devout Christian; spreading her love of Jesus to anyone she met. Everyone who met her has a story to tell She once wrote, "50 years from now, it won't matter what car, house, or money you have, but the world may be a little better, because you were important in the life of a child". She proved this over and over again in her tireless work, promoting the "Life Chain," her 15 years of mission trips to the Ukraine, and her love and devotion to her "bus kids" at Calvary Baptist. Her entire family thanks you for your prayers and well wishes the last few weeks. But just know, she's exactly where she wants to be, in the arms of her Lord A celebration service will be held at Calvary Baptist Church, 504 White's Mill Rd. in Statesville, at 2 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 1, with the Revs. Chris Haizlip and Dermont Crabtree officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Nehemiah Project at Calvary Baptist Church, 504 White's Mill Rd., Statesville, NC 28677. Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.