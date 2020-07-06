Hall, Linda
Linda Levina Calvin Hall, 77, of Statesville, died Friday, July 3, 2020. She was born in Iredell County, Sept. 16, 1942, to the late Herman Calvin and Eunice Hager Calvin. She was also preceded in death by a sister, Shirley Taylor. Linda retired from Intercraft after 27 years in the Human Resources Department, and was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church. She enjoyed going on motorcycle trips, camping and loved living on the lake for a number of years. Those left to cherish her memory are her husband of 59 years, Denny Hall; a son, Scott Hall; a daughter, Denise Hall; and two grandchildren, Stephanie Hall and Jeremy Hall. A graveside service will be held at Oakwood Cemetery, Tuesday, June 7, at 11 a.m., with Pastor Paul Sinclair officiating. Memorials may be made to Hospice and Palliative Care of Iredell County, 2347 Simonton Rd., Statesville, NC 28625. Condolences may be sent at www.nicholsonfunerals.com. Nicholson Funeral Home Family Owned

