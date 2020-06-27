Guy Sr., George Washington

George Washington Guy Sr., 93, of Statesville, passed away Thursday, June 25, 2020, at his home. He was born in Avery County, the son of late James Guy and Rhona Mitchell Guy. George was a member of Gloryland Baptist Church and served as an usher, he was a man of deep faith and a love for the Lord. He proudly served his country honorably in the U.S. Army. George never met a stranger, and went out of his way to help others. Left to cherish his memory are his beloved wife of 66 years, Lula Rice Guy of the home; son, George Guy Jr. and wife, Donna; granddaughter, Adrienne Daniels; devoted niece (daughter), Sherry Foster and husband, Danny; and numerous other loving nieces, nephews, family and friends. Mr. Guy Sr. will lie-in-state from 12 to 4 p.m., Sunday, June 28, at Nicholson Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held Monday, June 29, at 11 a.m., at Oakwood Cemetery in Statesville. The family would like to thank Jack and Kathy Harris for their devoted care of the family and George during his illness. Please share condolences with the family at www.nicholsonfunerals.com. Nicholson Funeral Home Family Owned
So so sorry to hear about the passing of my neighbor and good friend Mr. George Washington Guy Sr. Mr. Guy (or as our two daughters would call him when they were just little girls, (Guy Guy) was one of a kind. They truly loved Guy Guy. He loved and was very good to them.
He was very accommodating. He would do anything for anyone that he could. He was a very thoughtful, considerate and compassionate. We lived across the street from each other for forty plus years. When Mr. Guy and/or myself were not feeling well or extremely busy at work and unable to mow our yards, he would mow mine or I would mow his. It was the same way getting up leaves in the fall. We were very fortunate to be able to assist each other many times and many ways. He and his Wife Mrs. Lula Guy were well aware of the fact that they had access to my phone 24/7. Numerous times he or she would call in the middle of the morning and say one of them was not doing well could you come over and drive them to the ER. I said I will be right there.
In July of 2016 my wife Barbara and I moved to a different location. The hardest
thing about moving was leaving Mr. & Mrs. Guy. However we and they made it a point to stay in contact with each other. I encouraged them to call me if needed for anything. They did and I was so glad they did and still felt like they could.
Yes as I said earlier they were both good friends and good neighbors. My heart felt prayers and sympathy for Mrs. Guy, George Jr., wife Donna and all the family.
Yes, Mr. Guy Sr, George or Guy Guy will surely be missed by all who really knew him.
I am so thankful that I was blessed to get to know him and to have him as a neighbor.
(RIP) Rest In Peace) my friend. I will see you in Heaven.
