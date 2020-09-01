Griffith, George Douglas

January 14, 1920 - August 30, 2020 George Douglas Griffith, 100, of Harmony, passed away Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020, at Iredell Memorial Hospital. Born In Iredell County Jan. 14, 1920, he was the son of the late William Frank Griffith and Almedia Campbell Griffith. Also preceding in death was his wife of 66 years, Ruth Elizabeth York Griffith; and one sister, Ruth Elizabeth Ketner. Mr. Griffith served in the U.S. Army during World War II, from 1942 to 1945. He saw action in Algeria-French Morocco, Tunisia, NaplesFoggia, RomeArno, and North Apennines. George retired from Cannon Mills after 45 years of service. He was a member of First United Methodist Church of Landis, and later faithfully attended Harmony United Methodist Church while his health permitted. Those left to cherish his memory are his caregiver and niece, Juanita (Dale) Wallace; and several other nieces, nephews and cousins. A graveside service will be held Wednesday, Sept. 2, at 11 a.m., at Holly Springs Baptist Church Cemetery with the Revs. Dale Wallace and Chris Lakey officiating. Memorial donations may be made to Holly Springs Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, 355 Houstonville Rd., Harmony, NC 28634. Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home www.bunchjohnsonfuneralhome.com
