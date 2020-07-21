Gregory, Espy
0 entries

Gregory, Espy

  • 0
Only $3 for 13 weeks

Espy Paul Gregory, 87, of Statesville, passed away, Sunday, July 19, 2020, at his home. Mr. Gregory was born August 15, 1932, in Iredell County and was the son of the late Arthur and Della Mae Goble Gregory. He was a graduate of Celeste Henkel High School and served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War from 1951 to 1953. On June 7, 1952, he married the late Thelma Geneva Miller Gregory, who passed away May 13, 2014. Following his service to his country, he worked for Carnation Milk and later worked for Fiber Industries in Salisbury and Florence, S.C., for many years. He enjoyed watching the Atlanta Braves, UNC Tarheels, NASCAR and gardening. He believed you should plant your tomato seeds on April 1st, so he can eat them July 1st. He is survived by three children, Tony Gregory (Tammy) of Statesville, Roger Gregory (Theresa) of Maryville, Tenn., Kathy G. Nixon (Rick) of Marietta, Ga.; five grandchildren, Timberly Gregory, Daniel Gregory, Kelsey N. Shepperd, Ryan Nixon, Reed Nixon; three great-grandchildren, Kaden, Eveylnn and Tucker Shepperd along with four siblings, Marie G. Houston, Shirley G. Shaver, Wanda G. Potts and Jimmy Gregory all of Statesville. In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Betty G. Lippard, Margaret Ashley; and two brothers, Glenn and Bill Gregory. Graveside funeral services will be held at 4 p.m., today (Tuesday, July 21), at Sharon Lutheran Church Cemetery with Pastor Paul W. St. Clair officiating. Mr. Gregory will lie-in-state at Troutman Funeral Home from 12 to 3 p.m., prior to the service. Memorials may be made to Sharon Lutheran Church, 2135 Island Ford Rd., Statesville, NC 28625; or Hospice and Palliative Care of Iredell County, 2347 Simonton Rd., Statesville, NC 28625. Troutman Funeral Home www.troutmanfuneralhome.com

+1 
Gregory, Espy
+1 
Gregory, Espy
To send flowers to the family of Espy Gregory, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Jul 21
Graveside Service
Tuesday, July 21, 2020
4:00PM
Sharon Lutheran Church
2135 Island Ford Rd
Statesville, NC 28625
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Graveside Service begins.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News