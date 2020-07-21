Gregory, Espy

Espy Paul Gregory, 87, of Statesville, passed away, Sunday, July 19, 2020, at his home. Mr. Gregory was born August 15, 1932, in Iredell County and was the son of the late Arthur and Della Mae Goble Gregory. He was a graduate of Celeste Henkel High School and served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War from 1951 to 1953. On June 7, 1952, he married the late Thelma Geneva Miller Gregory, who passed away May 13, 2014. Following his service to his country, he worked for Carnation Milk and later worked for Fiber Industries in Salisbury and Florence, S.C., for many years. He enjoyed watching the Atlanta Braves, UNC Tarheels, NASCAR and gardening. He believed you should plant your tomato seeds on April 1st, so he can eat them July 1st. He is survived by three children, Tony Gregory (Tammy) of Statesville, Roger Gregory (Theresa) of Maryville, Tenn., Kathy G. Nixon (Rick) of Marietta, Ga.; five grandchildren, Timberly Gregory, Daniel Gregory, Kelsey N. Shepperd, Ryan Nixon, Reed Nixon; three great-grandchildren, Kaden, Eveylnn and Tucker Shepperd along with four siblings, Marie G. Houston, Shirley G. Shaver, Wanda G. Potts and Jimmy Gregory all of Statesville. In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Betty G. Lippard, Margaret Ashley; and two brothers, Glenn and Bill Gregory. Graveside funeral services will be held at 4 p.m., today (Tuesday, July 21), at Sharon Lutheran Church Cemetery with Pastor Paul W. St. Clair officiating. Mr. Gregory will lie-in-state at Troutman Funeral Home from 12 to 3 p.m., prior to the service. Memorials may be made to Sharon Lutheran Church, 2135 Island Ford Rd., Statesville, NC 28625; or Hospice and Palliative Care of Iredell County, 2347 Simonton Rd., Statesville, NC 28625. Troutman Funeral Home www.troutmanfuneralhome.com
Service information
4:00PM
2135 Island Ford Rd
Statesville, NC 28625
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.