Grant, James "Norman"

April 1, 1942 - August 18, 2020 James "Norman" Grant, 78, of Statesville, died Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, following an extended illness. He was born in Iredell County April 1, 1942, to the late Roy Lee Grant and Irene Campbell Grant. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Shelby Jean Gaither Grant; son, Eric Scott Grant; brothers, Ray Grant and Don Grant; and sister, Joann Grant Fulp. Those left to cherish his memory are his son, James "Craig" Grant; wife of 29 years, Margie Pardue Grant; stepchildren, Curt M. Walsh and wife, Candy, of New York and Rebecca "Becky" Walsh Visser and husband, Doff, of Washington State. He is further survived by one granddaughter, Amber Jean Grant; stepgrandchildren, Dean Lee Visser, Robert Killmer and Vince Killmer; many special nieces and nephews and special friends. He also leaves behind special friends and several special ones in Iowa. Norman was a deacon and active member of Bethel Baptist Church. He loved doing odd jobs and helping with the grounds at Bethel. He always enjoyed going out to eat with the seniors. God was an important part of Norman's life. He retired after 41+ years at Kewaunee Scientific Corporation. He started as a manual drafter and then progressed to Drafting Supervisor. He enjoyed his job. Norman graduated from Cool Springs High School and was a bus driver. He enjoyed working outside, making bird houses and riding the mountain and country roads. He played the guitar and enjoyed Blue Grass music, going to many music concerts. Norman raised his boys to love fishing and going when he could. The family will speak to friends Saturday, Aug. 22, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., at Bethel Baptist Church Family Life Center. The funeral service will begin at 12 p.m., with the Revs. Joe Woodward and Steve Graham officiating. Burial will be held at Scenic Memorial Gardens in Wilkesboro, at 2 p.m. Memorial donations may be made to Hospice of Iredell County, 2347 Simonton Rd., Statesville, NC 28625; The Alzheimer Association 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601; or Bethel Baptist Church, 1162 E. Monbo Rd, Statesville, NC 28677. The family would like to express their deepest appreciation to the staff of Heritage Place for their love and care shown to them and to Norman. Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home www.bunchjohnsonfuneralhome.com
