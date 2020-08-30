Goodman, Lois Edwina Morefield

May 6, 1943 - August 29, 2020 Lois Edwina Morefield Goodman, 77, of Mooresville, passed away Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020. She was born May 6, 1943, in Salisbury, to the late George Edward and Lois Queen Morefield. She is survived by her children, Eileen Goodman, Richard W. "Reece" Goodman Jr., Derek J. Goodman; sister, Lynne M. Cobb; grandchildren, Chris Watkins, Levi Goodman, Isabella Goodman; and numerous nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held Monday, Aug. 31, at 2 p.m., at Cavin-Cook Funeral Home Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice & Palliative Care of Iredell County, 2347 Simonton Rd., Statesville, NC 28625. Cavin-Cook Funeral Home, Mooresville www.cavin-cook.com
