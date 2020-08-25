Goodman, Kimberly

Kimberly Ann Mitchell Goodman, 64, of Statesville, died unexpectedly Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020. She was born in Plattsburg, N.Y., to the late Charles M. Mitchell and Sarah Nash Mitchell. Kimberly was a graduate of Woodridge High School in New Jersey and was member of South River Baptist Church. She was a part of the Payne Chiropractic family for over 25 years working in the office. Kim was a caring and selfless person, always putting others and their needs first. Her family was the most important part of her life, especially her grandchildren who she loved spending time with. Those left to cherish her memory are her husband of 12 years, Rodney Goodman; a son, Bryant Moriarty (Elizabeth); stepson, Shannon Goodman (Amy); stepdaughter, Amber Norman (Patrick); five grandchildren, Michael and Brayden Moriarty, Justin and Abby Goodman, Kate Norman; a brother, John Mitchell (Nancy); two special nephews, Johnny and Shawn Mitchell and their families; along with numerous cousins. A graveside service will be held Thursday, Aug. 27, at 1 p.m., at Iredell Memorial Gardens, with Dr. Chris Thompson officiating. For those who wish to stop by and pay their respects, Kimberly will lie in state this afternoon (Tuesday, Aug. 25), until 5 p.m., and Wednesday, Aug. 26, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Memorials may be sent to the donor's choice. Fond memories and condolences may be left at www.nicholsonfunerals.com. Nicholson Funeral Home Family Owned
