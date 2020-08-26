Goodman, Kimberly

Kimberly Ann Mitchell Goodman, 64, of Statesville, died unexpectedly Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020. A graveside service will be held Thursday, Aug. 27, at 1 p.m., at Iredell Memorial Gardens. For those who wish to stop by and pay their respects, Kimberly will lie in state today (Wednesday, Aug. 26), from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Memorials may be sent to the donor's choice. Fond memories and condolences may be left at www.nicholsonfunerals.com. Nicholson Funeral Home Family Owned
