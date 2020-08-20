 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Gober, Shirley Irene Rollf
0 entries

Gober, Shirley Irene Rollf

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months

March 10, 1937 - August 15, 2020 Shirley Irene Rollf Gober, 83, formerly of Troutman, passed away Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, in Murrells Inlet, S.C., due to complications of COVID-19. She was born March 10, 1937, in Buchanan, Mich., to the late Floyd and Bernice Bristol Rollf. She graduated from Buchanan High School in Michigan, and was a member of the Solid Rock Baptist Church in Myrtle Beach, S.C. where she was a leader for the Lord and a member of the American Legion. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Steve Gober; and five sisters. She is survived by her husband, Joe H. Gober; children, Mike Gober of Statesville, Lori Snyder and William Gober both of Merrills Inlet, S.C.; brothers, Butch and Russel Rollf; sister, Deanna Pinkerton; 12 grandchildren; and 24 great-grandchildren. No services will be held at this time. Cavin-Cook Funeral Home, Mooresville www.cavin-cook.com

Gober, Shirley Irene Rollf
To plant a tree in memory of Shirley Gober as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert