Gober, Shirley Irene Rollf

March 10, 1937 - August 15, 2020 Shirley Irene Rollf Gober, 83, formerly of Troutman, passed away Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, in Murrells Inlet, S.C., due to complications of COVID-19. She was born March 10, 1937, in Buchanan, Mich., to the late Floyd and Bernice Bristol Rollf. She graduated from Buchanan High School in Michigan, and was a member of the Solid Rock Baptist Church in Myrtle Beach, S.C. where she was a leader for the Lord and a member of the American Legion. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Steve Gober; and five sisters. She is survived by her husband, Joe H. Gober; children, Mike Gober of Statesville, Lori Snyder and William Gober both of Merrills Inlet, S.C.; brothers, Butch and Russel Rollf; sister, Deanna Pinkerton; 12 grandchildren; and 24 great-grandchildren. No services will be held at this time. Cavin-Cook Funeral Home, Mooresville www.cavin-cook.com
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.