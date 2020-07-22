Gentle, Lucy

Lucy Jane Williams Gentle, 83, of Statesville, passed away, Monday, July 20, 2020, at Iredell Memorial Hospital. Ms. Gentle was born March 28, 1937, in Rowan County, and was the daughter of the late Henry Arthur and Willie Jane Morgan Williams. She was a graduate of Cleveland High School, was a member of Diamond Hill Baptist Church and retired after 40+ years at Hunt Manufacturing. After retirement she received her CNA degree and helped others in their later years. She is survived by two sons, Terry D. Gentle of Statesville, Kendall Scott Gentle of Statesville; three grandchildren, Kathryn Nicole Gentle McGarity, Heather Cheree Gentle, Brandon Gentle; two great-granddaughters, Isabella Brooke Gentle, Everly James McGarity; and two sisters, Agnes Shue and Mildred Lynch. She was preceded in death by one brother, James "Bud" Williams; and four sisters, Mary Ruth Talbert, Thelma Martin, Ethel Shue and Catherine Wilkinson. Graveside funeral services will be held at 10 a.m., Friday, July 24, at Cleveland First Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Larry Holleman officiating. Ms. Gentle will lie-in-state Thursday, July 23, from 12 to 5 p.m. at Troutman Funeral Home. Memorials may be made to Diamond Hill Baptist Church. Troutman Funeral Home www.troutmanfuneralhome.com
