Gatton, Lucille Campbell

January 23, 1925 - July 7, 2020 Lucille Campbell Gatton, 95, formally of Olin, passed away Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at Glenn A. Kiser Hospice House of Salisbury. She lived at Compass Healthcare & Rehabilitation Rowan in Spencer since Feb. 7, 2020, until she went to hospice. She was born Jan. 23, 1925, in Iredell County, to the late Romaf and Dobie Campbell. She was married to the late James Lee Gatton for almost 65 years. James died Dec. 9, 2012. She was preceded in death by three brothers, Clay, Boyd, Gilbert Campbell; three sisters, Effie Benfield of Olin, Hazel Vaner of North Wilkesboro and Mildred Tayes of Lexington, N.C.; and one granddaughter, Christy Robertson of East Bend. Those left to cherish her memory are her only son, Billy Gatton and his wife, Marie, of Mocksville. She lived with them since December of 2012. She is also survived by two sisters, Kathleen Patterson (Ed) of Statesville, Betty Jo Mcdaniels (Charlie) of Statesville; her grandchildren, Eddie Gatton (Lisa) and Becky Reavis of Greensboro; two stepgrandchildren, Tony Cowel (Laura) of Gold Hill and Jeff Cowel (Robin) of Mocksville; and 10 great-grandchildren. She was a member of Lightness in the Darkness of Harmony. She attended Edgewood Baptist Church in Cooleemee with her son and wife as long as she was able to go. A visitation will be held Tuesday, July 14, from 10 to 11 a.m., at Davie Funeral Service in Mocksville. The service will follow. A private burial will be held at 1 p.m., Tuesday, July 14, at Salisbury National Cemetery. Davie Funeral Service of Mocksville
