Gaither, Champ

Champ Gaither Lawrence Dwight "Champ" Gaither Jr., 79, of Statesville, passed away, Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, at Autumn Care of Statesville, following a lengthy illness. Champ was born Oct. 1, 1940, in Iredell County, and was the son of the late Lawrence Dwight Gaither Sr. and Kathryn Atwell Gaither. He was a 1958 graduate of Statesville High School, where he won a state championship in wrestling, which coined the nickname "Champ" for the rest of his life. He was retired from JC Penney Warehouse, after 43 years, and was a member of Broad Street United Methodist Church. He loved his family, playing golf, sports, especially watching UNC Tarheel Basketball. He is survived by a daughter, Alisa Gaither Medich (Mark) of Statesville; son, Todd Gaither of Statesville; granddaughter, Payton Medich of Statesville; sister, Sandy Gaither Johnson (Ron) of Statesville; and two nephews, Brian Johnson (Susan) and Michael Johnson (Theresa). A graveside service will be held at 4 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 13, at Oakwood Cemetery. Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, please wear a mask and practice social distancing. The family would like to give a special thanks to Brookdale Peachtree, Autumn Care and Hospice caregivers along with the members of the Shut In Ministry at Broad Street UMC. Memorials may be made to Hospice & Palliative Care of Iredell County or Broad Street United Methodist Church. Troutman Funeral Home www.troutmanfuneralhome.com
