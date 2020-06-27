Fox, Ruth Merita Evans

July 22, 1925 - June 25, 2020 Ruth Merita Evans Fox, 94, of Statesville, passed away Thursday, June 25, 2020, peacefully in her sleep of Congestive Heart Failure. She was born July 22, 1925, in Iredell County, to the late William Alfred and Mamie Safriet Evans. Mrs. Fox attended Harmony School, leaving in Dec. before graduating in May to marry the love of her life, Glenn P. Fox Jr. in York, S.C., Dec. 24, 1943. They were married 60 years before his passing July 20, 2004. She is survived by her daughter, Brenda Fox Gatton (Steve); son, Larry Stephen "Steve" Fox and his wife, Deborah of Statesville; grandchildren, Joshua Stephen Fox (Careyann) of Statesville, Abby Fox Malloy (Steve) of Lincolnton, and Emily Fox Martin (Jamie) of Camden, S.C.; great-grandchildren, Max and Caden Malloy, Riley Fox, and Myers Martin; sister-in-law, Barbara Evans; special, loving nieces and nephews; and special friends, Pat Shepherd and Holly and Millie Fox. She grew up attending Society Baptist Church and after marriage became a member of Providence United Methodist Church, where she was active until her health declined in Jan. of this year. She dearly loved and was loved by her church family, especially her beloved church "Coffee Club". She was retired from Beauty Maid Mills after 32 years. After retirement she worked at Totsville Daycare, where she was given the nickname "RuRu" by one of her favorite "babies" Georgeanna Keller. Including her parents, she was preceded in death by sisters, Helen Murdock and Nancy Langdale; and brothers, Fred and Herman Evans. The family expresses special thanks to her wonderful caregivers, Marty Driggers and Teresa Robinson, who fell in love with her, Jewel Layne, the nurses on 2 North at Iredell Memorial Hospital, Drs. James Bradford and Tania Acevado and staff, Iredell Home Health and Hospice of Iredell County. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a graveside service will be held Sunday, June 28, at 3 p.m., at Providence United Methodist Church. Masks are required. The Revs David Bradley and Gervase Hitch will officiate. A celebration of life will be held later. Active pallbearers will be Jeff Murdock, Rickey Reavis, Frankie Sigmon, Jeff Lambert, Johnny Holton, Derrick McCoy, Kent Shaw, Terry Fox, David Waugh, and Charles Anderson. Honorary pallbearers will be Buster Martin, Bill and Brenda Leckie, Donald and Joyce Waugh, Susan and Scott Branch, and PUMC Coffee Club members. Memorials may be made to Providence United Methodist Church, 1273 Old Mocksville Rd., Statesville, NC 28625. Bunch-Johnson Funerfal Home
Fox, Ruth Merita Evans
Brenda and Steve, So sorry for the loss of your sweet mother. I remember her and your dad as such a fine couple. God Bless you and your family. Sandy Bustle Sparks
